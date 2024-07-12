‘Lord of Rings’ Stars Present Travel Series

Actors Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings) have reunited to present Billy and Dom Eat the World, a six-part travel and food series.

The two real-life best friends have travelled the globe on a string of adventures discovering fascinating food and quirky secrets in six very different and special locations.

In the first episode the comedy duo visit their friend Sir Ian McKellen in his London pub, The Grapes, on the bank of the river Thames, where they reminisce about their time together during the filming of The Lord of the Rings.

Distributed by Abacus Media Rights, which holds worldwide rights, and produced by U.K.-based indie Dash Pictures, the series is currently in post-production.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR said, “Daniel and the team at Dash Pictures have an innate ability to create unscripted programming that really hits the sweet spot. Their series are always individual, intriguing and internationally appealing and we’re delighted to be representing a food and travel show presented by these exuberant and universally loved stars.”