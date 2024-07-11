Will Forte and D’arcy Carden Lead Cast of New Stan Original Series

Australia’s Stan has announced that production has commenced on the brand new Stan Original Series Sunny Nights with Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, Bodkin) and D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place, Barry, A League of Their Own) leading the cast of the darkly-comedic drama series. Executive produced and directed by Trent O’Donnell (Stan Original Series Population 11 and No Activity, Hacks), Sunny Nights is a story of how a little bit of sun, a change of scenery, and a touch of violent crime can help a person find their true self.

The series follows siblings Martin (Forte) and Vicki (Carden) Marvin who venture to Sydney determined to start their spray tan business, but when they get caught up in the city’s criminal underworld, they must figure out how to stay alive, out of prison, and in the black.

The series is executive produced by Shay Spencer (Wakefield), Jason Burrows (Stan Original Series No Activity), and Chloe Rickard (Wakefield) for Jungle Entertainment; Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Chris Davis and Amotz Zakai for Echo Lake Entertainment (The Great); Myra Model of Myra Model Management; and also executive produced by Will Forte and D’Arcy Carden.