SPI Launches 13 Channels in Croatia

SPI International has launched full SPI package channels from July 1, 2024 with Croatia’s Hrvatski Telekom.

The agreement brings 13 new channels to Hrvatski Telekom’s MAXtv IPTV audience: Filmbox Premium, Filmbox Extra, Filmbox Stars and Filmbox Arthouse, Docubox HD, FashionBox, Fast&FunBox, FightBox HD, 360 Tunebox HD, Dizi, Gametoon HD, Erox HD and Eroxxx HD channels.

“We are delighted to partner with Hrvatski Telekom to bring our channels to their audience. The diversity of our portfolio guarantees that everyone will find interesting content for themselves. We offer great movies and series, engaging documentaries, productions covering gaming and esports, fashion, combat sports, music, Turkish series and even more. We are excited to give access to our amazing content to Hrvatski Telekom’s subscribers” commented Murat Muratoglu, head of Distribution at SPI International.

“Hrvatski Telekom is synonymous with providing the best content, which is an important part of telco’s offer and a strong differentiation factor. As the leading content aggregator with MAXtv as the biggest IPTV platform, and the unique, exclusive and high-in-demand content HT definitely stands out in the market. Through the partnership with SPI International, we are not just enriching our premium content offering, but also and most importantly providing additional value to our customers and elevating their viewing experience”, said Ivan Runje, Residential Marketing Sector director at Hrvatski Telekom.