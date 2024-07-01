C-dramas Are Now Chinese Exports

In China they’re called C-dramas and refer to made-in-China TV series, which, according to China Daily‘s global weekly printed edition, are now popular in over 200 countries.

The paper, quoting statistics from the country’s top sector regulator, National Radio and Television Administration, reported that Chinese TV dramas accounts for 80 percent of the country’s content distributed overseas in 2023.

As examples the newspaper cited Joy of Life 2 (on Disney+), The Legend of Shen Li (popular on Thailand’s WeTV), Minning Town (a 23-episode TV series on YouTube), Milele Vilage (which received an award by Tanzania’s president Samia Suluhu Hassan), and Three-Body (pictured), which was based on Liu Cixin’s novel The Three-Body Problem and was released in January on Peacock, ahead of Netflix’s 3 Body Problem.

Because of the growing popularity of C-dramas, reported China Daily, “Chinese companies are now promoting their shows in international markets.”

Photo courtesy of Peacock