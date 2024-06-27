Venice Gap-Financing Mart Selects 61 projects

The 11th edition of the Venice Gap-Financing Market (August 30 – September 1, 2024), organized as part of the Venice Production Bridge, will take place during the Venice International Film Festival (August 28 – September 7, 2024) and will offer selected projects from Europe and around the world the opportunity to close their international financing, through one-to-one meetings with international decision-makers.

The 3-day market will present 61 projects. Almost 320 applications have been received and the selection reflects the great diversity of backgrounds, stories and talents, aesthetics, genres and budgets of the projects submitted for consideration.

In 2024 the Venice Production Bridge will focus on Luxembourg & Wallonia-Brussels, supported by Film Fund Luxembourg and Centre du Cinéma et de l’Audiovisuel, and Japan, supported by JETRO.

