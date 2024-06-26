Sphere Media to Acquire Abacus Media Rights

Abacus Media Rights is set to be acquired by Canada’s Sphere Media for $24.6 million, following the company’s sale by Amcomri Entertainment. Bell Media, current shareholder of Sphere Media, is a partner in this transaction.

Abacus will operate under the name of Sphere Abacus Media Rights and its sales and acquisitions teams will remain based in the U.K. and continue to report to managing director Jonathan Ford, who will join the Sphere Media executive team, reporting to Sphere Media CEO Bruno Dubé.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR, commented, “I’d like to thank Amcomri for their support as AMR has grown over recent years. As we move to the next stage in our development, we are delighted to be joining the Sphere Media Group, where, once the deal is closed, we will operate as the international distribution arm alongside their standout production business. Our sales and acquisitions teams are looking forward to continuing our strong partnerships with worldwide independent production companies, investing in and setting up financing, as well as selling and pre- selling content into the global market.”