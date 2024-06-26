Realscreen Summit’s New Advisory Board Members

Realscreen Summit has announced that an international array of executives is joining the Summit Advisory Board to represent all sides of the non-fiction and unscripted screen content industry. They will work with the organizing team to curate conference programming designed to provide intel and insights on current global unscripted trends, highlighting key innovators and content strategies that will move business forward.

The Realscreen Summit will take place on February 3-5, 2025 at the InterContinental Hotel in Miami, co-locating with NATPE Global (February 5-7, 2005).

The Advisory Board for the 2025 Realscreen Summit features:

Donovan Chan, co-founder and creative director, Beach House Pictures

Jenny Daly, president, Critical Content

Thomas Dey, principal founder and CEO, ACF Investment Bank

Brett Dismuke, GM and head of Content, AMC Networks’ ALLBLK and WE tv

Jeff Gaspin, VP, Unscripted Series, Netflix

Sally Habbershaw, EVP, Americas, All3Media International

Kevin Hill, head of Television, Maximum Effort

Ra Kumar, agent, Unscripted Television, United Talent Agency

Mikiko Nishiyama, EVP, Global Business, Nippon Television Network Corporation

Allison Wallach, head, Global Unscripted Programming, Fox Entertainment Studios