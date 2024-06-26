Electric And Creation To Produce Electricon

Electric Entertainment has partnered with Creation Entertainment to launch the Electric Entertainment official fan convention, ElectricCon, commemorating all of Electric’s original programs, on October 12-13, 2024, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Louisiana.

Fans of the franchises created by Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment — which includes Leverage, Leverage: Redemption, The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, The Outpost, Almost Paradise, and The Ark — can expect an action-packed experience with two days of programming featuring special guests, panel discussions, cosplay, autograph signing sessions, photo opportunities, sales of exclusive merchandise and more.