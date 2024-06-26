Electric Entertainment has partnered with Creation Entertainment to launch the Electric Entertainment official fan convention, ElectricCon, commemorating all of Electric’s original programs, on October 12-13, 2024, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Louisiana.
Fans of the franchises created by Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment — which includes Leverage, Leverage: Redemption, The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, The Outpost, Almost Paradise, and The Ark — can expect an action-packed experience with two days of programming featuring special guests, panel discussions, cosplay, autograph signing sessions, photo opportunities, sales of exclusive merchandise and more.
