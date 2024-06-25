Sunny Side of the Doc Underway in La Rochelle

The 35th edition of Sunny Side of the Doc opened its doors yesterday in La Rochelle, France, and will run until June 27.

The documentary-focused market is housing a good number of distributors and doc specialists, including PBS, BBC, Arte, Canal+, Mediawan, NHK, Newen, Al Jazeera, and National Geographic.

The conference agenda spans from keynotes to channel line-ups to pitching sessions. At a keynote this morning, PBS’ Diana El-Osta expanded on the challenges faced today by documentary producers and commissioners.

As to the pitching sessions, this year, 42 projects are competing for the Best Pitch Prize. The call for projects resulted in the submission of 320 documentary projects coming from 60 countries.

During yesterday’s sessions, The Brain Garden won the Best Science Pitch, while Dreams of the Wild Oaks won the Best New Voices Pitch.

Sunny Side has also selected five projects for the inaugural Innovation WIP program: Animals Talk; Atlas Cinema — The Eyes of Lousanouch; Coral Island; Follow the Carnation; and Uncanny Reverie. The aim of this new program is to encourage the creation of all forms of non-linear documentary: podcasts, video games, immersive technologies, digital arts, virtual worlds.