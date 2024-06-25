Something Special and TAICCA Partner on Formats

Korea-based format agency Something Special and the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) have partnered to co-develop and co-produce new unscripted intellectual properties over the next two years.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on June 17, 2024, during the LEAP co-development event in Seoul. This event was a result of a collaboration between TAICCA, Something Special, and AR Asia Productions, aimed at enhancing Taiwanese unscripted creativity by mentoring Taiwanese producers and further developing their ideas.

Something Special and TAICCA will engage in discussions to develop Something Special’s own original paper formats IP for Taiwanese productions. The collaboration will explore diverse co-production opportunities, including working with Taiwanese producers and production companies, engaging Taiwanese celebrities and non-celebrities, and producing shows in Taiwan.

TAICCA chairperson Homme Tsai said: “Korean variety shows continuously innovate, providing fresh experiences. Their diverse content captures global attention and resonates with audiences. Taiwan also boasts its unique culture and creative talent. Through this collaboration, we hope to enhance the cultural and technical exchange between Taiwan and Korea. We are excited for more international audiences to discover Taiwan through audiovisual content, and to see more Taiwan-specific content shine on the international stage.”

Jin Woo Hwang, Something Special president & EP, commented: “We are pleased to announce this collaboration with TAICCA, with our experiences working with government agencies and international partners, we are more than happy to take part in building the next step of Asian original content.”