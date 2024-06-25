Gusto TV Launches Four New YouTube Channels

Gusto TV has launched four new YouTube channels, featuring food programs in French, German, Hindi and Portuguese. Each channel has full episodes of Gusto’s most popular programming in the respective languages, available globally for free.

“At Gusto, we believe that food is a universal language that brings people together, so the launch of these YouTube channels is the first step to sharing our love for food with French, German, Hindi and Portuguese-speaking audiences,” said Chris Knight, CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media. “We are committed to delivering high-quality, entertaining and inspiring content to our viewers, no matter where they are or what language they speak.”

New episodes will drop on each channel every week.