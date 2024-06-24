Tony Lo Bianco: 1936 – 2024

Actor/director/writer/producer Tony Lo Bianco passed away at this home in Poolesville, Maryland, on June 11, after battling prostate cancer.

Lo Bianco starred in the Academy Award-winning film The French Connection and was a Tony-nominated actor for Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge on Broadway. He received an Emmy Award for his portrayal of New York Mayor Fiorello La Guardia in Hizzoner!, and one for his video honoring veterans, Just A Common Soldier.

Lo Bianco starred in over 100 films; he directed one feature movie and five television shows. His last full-length film was the 2022 movie with Ray Romano, Jennifer Esposito and Laurie Metcalf, Somewhere In Queens.

He and his wife, Alyse, are co-executive producers of a film project on The Shroud of Turin based on the novel The Shroud Codex and had just completed the screenplay before his passing.