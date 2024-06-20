OUTtv Expands U.K. Offering

LGBTQ+ streaming service OUTtv is launching a channel on Apple TV+ in the U.K, available as an add on for Apple TV+ subscribers. Branded OUTflix across the U.K., the launch is an extension of OUTtv’s partnership with Apple TV+ in the U.S. and Canada, where it has been available as a channel since 2021.

OUTtv is continuing to grow its slate of original U.K. commissions with Building Betty & Joan’s (6 x 30’), a docuseries that goes behind the scenes of the conceptualization and grand opening of the London Queer Comedy Club’s new home, Betty & Joan’s, as the founders battle difficult contractors, problematic regulations and an ever expanding budget, while not knowing what they are doing! The series is produced by Live at the Queer Comedy Club and Stand Up Specials London, Milli Productions, and will be premiering on OUTtv and OUTflix later this year.

In addition, OUTtv have secured a deal with OTT entertainment and sports streaming network wedotv, in association with the U.K.’s skincare and cosmetics range No7, which sees content from its FAST channel OUTflix Proud available as a pop-up channel throughout June in celebration of Pride Month. Series such as Sew Fierce, Call Me Mother and The Sherry Vine Variety Show will be available through wedotv for free.