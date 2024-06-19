MIPCOM Opens Submissions for Diversify TV Awards

MIPCOM Cannes has opened the global call for entries for the eighth edition of the MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards.

Closing date for submissions is July 19, 2024, with the winners to be announced live on stage during an industry ceremony on the second day (October 22) of MIPCOM Cannes, which runs on October 21-24, 2024.

Dedicated to championing and promoting diversity and inclusion in all its forms across the international television industry, the Diversify TV Awards attracted over 150 submissions from 27 countries in 2023.

The awards are organized by MIPCOM Cannes in collaboration with Diversify TV, A+E Media Group, All3Media, Telefilm Canada and The Canada Media Fund, among other supporting partner companies and organizations.

A total of nine winners will be awarded this year, in the following categories: Representation of Race and Ethnicity (Scripted, Non-Scripted); Representation of LGBTQIA+ Ethnicity (Scripted, Non-Scripted); Representation of Disability Ethnicity (Scripted, Non-Scripted); Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming (Pre-School, Older Children). Plus, The Behind The Scenes Impact Award.

To be eligible, programs must demonstrate a fair and balanced representation of Race & Ethnicity, LGBTQIA+ and Disabled communities; show a positive impact; stand out in originality and excellence in terms of storytelling, casting and production values; challenge stereotypes and have aired the past year (premiere broadcast or streaming of any season between July 22, 2023 and July 21, 2024 on a linear and/or non-linear platform).

“These awards recognize the positive and demonstrate the possible” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior. “Our aim every year when the global TV industry is gathered, is to use that opportunity and our unrivalled platform to spotlight the programming and people internationally that embody excellence in representation as examples to be inspired by and aspire to.”