Hat Trick Inks Format and Scripted Deals

U.K.-based distributor Hat Trick International has secured new deals with global broadcasters for two of its most recent titles, along with further renewals for international versions of formats.

Ibiza: Secrets of the Party Island from Summer Films has now sold to DPG Belgium, TV2 Denmark, MTV Finland and Channel 9 Australia. Reality star and presenter Zara McDermott explores the glamorous exterior and the dark underside of the famous holiday island.

In scripted news, Spinal Destination, produced by Great Southern Film & TV for Sky TV New Zealand, has been sold to SBS Australia. Created by Paula Whetu Jones, this dramedy is set in a spinal unit and was inspired by the writer’s own story of suddenly becoming disabled and the highs and lows she found herself in whilst in recovery.

CNN has ordered the first American version of Hat Trick’s long running BBC series Have I Got News for You? Hat Trick will be representing the show as a finished program, alongside its format rights.

In addition, Poland’s Polsat is launching the 12th season of format Rich House Poor House, and the ninth series of format Dinner Date.