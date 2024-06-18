Viaplay Unveils ‘Secrets’

Viaplay Content Distribution has announced the new, eight-part drama series Secrets from Monday Scripted.

Directed by Kaspar Munk, and starring Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæk, in addition to Iben Hjejle and Evin Ahmad, Secrets follows adult siblings Eva and Mads, as they struggle to set boundaries and free themselves from old patterns in this contemporary Danish drama about family relationships, abuse and co-dependency.

Some of the partnering platforms and broadcasters that will first launch the show include SBS in Australia, EITB in Basque Spain, Pickbox in Croatia, and Vodafone TV in Greece.

Global sales are handled by Viaplay Content Distribution.