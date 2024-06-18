A June Issue For Two Seasons

The June/July 2024 issue of VideoAge is now online — and will be available in print next week at NATPE Budapest — with articles that span the world and the content industry: A total of 12 stories that will fascinate readers, who will be transported in various CEE countries, to several TV trade shows, in the midst of upcoming trends, and even around the value of ads in streaming channels.

Naturally, the edition features its traditional Book Review, and the irreverent My 2¢ editorial.

VideoAge June/July edition is a good issue for the start of summer (in the northern hemisphere) and for the beginning of winter (in the southern portion of the world), with a report on the LatAm aspects of last month’s L.A. Screenings.

Read VideoAge June/July issue here.