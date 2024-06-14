NEM Dubrovnik Wraps Up 2024 Edition

NEM Dubrovnik 2024, the CEE-focused market recently concluded in the Croatian seaside town, registered its biggest edition to date. Over 1,000 participants, of which 45 exhibitors and 150 key CEE buyers, attended the four-day event, which took place on June 10-13, 2024, at the Dubrovnik Palace hotel.

Among the key events held on day 1, Warner Bros. Discovery celebrated the launch of its Max streaming service with an evening party; IDTV held their content showcase; and Croatian Telecom’s newly-appointed CEO, Natasa Rapaić, shared insights into the evolving landscape of telecommunications and the challenges of her new role.

During the second day of NEM, in addition to a series of panels and presentations, Sanja Božić-Ljubičić, CEO of Pickbox, Mediatranslations, Mediavision and NEM, led a Q&A session with Bartosz Witak, newly-appointed general manager, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Region, at BBC Studios; while Jamie Cooke, Group SVP and GM CEE, Middle East, Northern Africa and Turkey, Warner Bros. Discovery, held a keynote session titled ‘The Streaming War isn’t Over.”

Day three saw a special screening by Lionsgate, a panel on the quest for the next hit format, and a keynote presentation with SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan.

Two market areas housed about 45 exhibitors, including Kanal D, Inter Medya, TRT and Global Agency from Turkey, Rai and Mediaset from Italy, and studios such as Warner Bros. Discovery.

The next NEM appointment will be in Zagreb on December 10-12, 2024.