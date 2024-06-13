Mercury and Turnip+Duck Partner on ‘Bunny McBee’

Canada’s Mercury Filmworks (Hilda, The Lion Guard) and Ireland’s Turnip + Duck (Maddie + Triggs) have finalized a new deal to co-produce original 2D-animated preschool series, Bunny McBee.

Created by Hilda director, Andy Coyle, and currently in development, the new 2D animated short-form series (52 x 5’), is a preschool series that fosters a love for nature and celebrates the joy of outdoor play. The series draws inspiration from Coyle’s childhood adventures in the great outdoors of Nova Scotia.

Bunny is an energetic and curious little bumblebee whose need to explore is insatiable. Each morning, he buzzes out of his home with his best buddy, a small, intuitive and observant worm named Opal. To these two best friends, the forest is a wonderous, magical playground where every moment is an opportunity to play, explore, and connect with others.