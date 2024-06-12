WB, Cartoon Network, Hanna-Barbera Present Greenlights

Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe have announced three series greenlights, as well as their development slate, during their presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (June 9-15, 2024).

New preschool series Foster’s Funtime for Imaginary Friends follows a young group of preschool imaginary friends who learn from an immature elder friend, Bloo, who unintentionally gets things wrong. The series is a spin-off preschool series of Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, Cartoon Network’s highest rated original from 2004–2008.

Adventure Time: Side Quests takes the Adventure Time franchise back to the early days when Finn was just a kid, excited to fight monsters and go on epic quests with his best buddy Jake.

A new Regular Show series for Cartoon Network has also been greenlit.

Among the preschool series in development are Adventure Time: Heyo BMO, about little robot BMO’s new adventure; an untitled Barbara Throws a Wobbler project based on the popular children’s books about a cat with big feelings; and Go-Go Mystery Machine, the ultimate foodie adventure with Shaggy and Scooby-Doo in Japan.