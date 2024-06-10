Amuz Distribution Expands

Canada-based Amuz Distribution, through its parent company ComediHa!, has acquired the entire catalog from the Just For Laughs Group and hired Carlos Pacheco as director of Monetization & OTT. The Just For Laugh Group assets increase the Amuz Distribution catalog by over 1,000 hours of comedy programming with brands Juste pour rire, Just For Laughs, the Gags, and their audio-visual catalog.

Carlos Pacheco (pictured) comes to Amuz with over 18 years of international entertainment media experience, most recently as director of OTT/FAST Channel Strategy and Operations for Just For Laughs.

Alex Avon, chief revenue officer at Avon Distribution, said: “Amuz Distribution is thrilled to expand our catalog with the globally popular Just For Laughs Group programs and we are fortunate to bring on Carlos Pacheco to head up our OTT and Monetization efforts. His experience in the global marketplace and especially as a leader in the OTT space will help us reach the company’s next level. We are looking forward to “keeping the world feeling good” with even more premium programming.”

Pacheco added: “Amuz Distribution has been actively growing its international reach, on a path towards great success and I am excited to be part of the team to help them in this new expansion.”