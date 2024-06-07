TBI Closes After 35 Years of Publication

Yesterday, June 6, 2024, Informa, the U.K. group behind TV trade magazine TBI, posted on its homepage: “We are deeply sorry to announce this news: TBI is closing after more than 35 years of publication, Television Business International (TBI) is to close and will stop publishing new content from today.”

The message then continued: “Everyone at TBI would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest thanks to our thousands of readers around the world and our hundreds of contributors who have supported us throughout the years. TBI has documented everything from the emergence of pay-TV to the decline of linear broadcasting and the ongoing drama caused by the shift to streaming.”

TBI was founded by American journalist Les Brown in 1988. The magazine went through various ownerships before been taken over by Informa, a business intelligence and exhibitions group based in London, U.K. (currently listed on the London Stock Exchange).