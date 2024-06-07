Banijay Secures Deals for ‘Moominvalley’

Banijay Kids & Family has secured a slate of international distribution deals for animated series Moominvalley.

Banijay Kids & Family Distribution, which handles worldwide sales for the series (including digital), has sealed multiple broadcasting deals with Iceland’s RUV and Switzerland’s RTS for seasons 1-2; the Netherlands’ NPO, ABC (Australia) and Thailand’s PBS for seasons 1-3; and in France with TF1’s SVoD service TFOU Max for season 1.

Cecile Cau, SVP Sales, Co-productions & Acquisitions, Banijay Kids & Family, commented, “By further expanding the show’s reach through this broad range of sales, Moominvalley continues to demonstrate the strength of its cross-generational and cross-cultural appeal. This is a timeless series that resonates with our international buyers, and we hope to bring it to even more homes across the globe.”

Moominvalley is a 3D-animated family drama series with a unique visual style. The coming-of-age story follows Moomintroll’s growth and encounters with his family and other creatures, exploring the themes of humanity, relationships and emotions.

Four seasons of the Emmy®-nominated series — inspired by the Moomin stories by Tove Jansson — have been produced by Gutsy Animations in collaboration with Yle and Sky. Viaplay also boarded the latest season.