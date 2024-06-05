MIP Africa Launches Inclusive Lens Awards

As part of FAME Africa (to be held in Cape Town from September 1-7, 2024), MIP Africa is launching the Inclusive Lens Awards, in recognition of inclusive film and series content that serves to amplify and celebrate Africa’s diverse and historically underrepresented perspectives.

The Awards will take place on September 3, 2024, hosted by drag artist and drag culture specialist, Vida Fantabisher.

FAME Week Africa’s Portfolio director, Martin Hiller, said “Submissions for MIP Africa’s Inclusive Lens Award should reflect Africa’s diverse and interesting culture and unearth stories that have been waiting in the wings. This is a critical step in ensuring that the industry accurately reflects the range of ever-changing experiences of everyone living within it. We are looking for submissions that challenge stereotypes, model equality and inclusivity, represent different perspectives with a fair and balanced lens, and ultimately broaden the perspectives of their audiences.”

Films and series for consideration must have been made between January 1, 2020 and June 21, 2024 and have aired on an accessible linear and/or non-linear platform, had a theatrical release, or screened at a film festival. The submission deadline is June 25, 2024 and the official selection will be announced at the end of July.

The Awards celebrate both films and series (scripted and unscripted) that highlight stories from Africa or about its diaspora in the following categories: Best LGBTQ+ Representation; Best Disability Representation; and Best Diversity and Inclusion Representation for Young Audiences.

The adjudication panel includes: Jason Fiddler, director of Durban Gay & Lesbian Film Festival; Karen Jeynes, writer/producer/director and representation expert; Mimi Bartels, co-founder of Anakle Films; Rogers Ofime, director/producer; Simon Manda, managing director and co-founder of THIS ABILITY platform; Gibson Ncube, senior lecturer in Modern Foreign Languages at Stellenbosch University.