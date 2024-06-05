Inter Medya’s Dramas Perform Well in LatAm

Inter Medya’s drama series Melissa (The Girl Of The Green Valley) and Hicran have registered remarkable ratings on Telefe in Argentina and Caracol Televisión in Colombia, respectively.

Melissa has reached ratings of 7.4, 7.9, and 8.1; while Hicran is one of the top 10 most-watched programs in Colombia.

Melissa follows Melissa Celik, who was left without a mother and father when she was a child. Hicran revolves around Emre, a man who has never tasted love, and Hicran, who hopes to find the baby she thought she lost years before.