Hulu Undergoing a New Evaluation

No white smoke, yet, to signal a resolved Disney-Comcast dispute over the value of Hulu, of which Disney owns two-thirds and is seeking to acquire the remaining one-third owned by Comcast.

When, in 2019, Disney gained control of Hulu, there was an agreement for a floor price of $27.5 billion for the streaming platform and also that negotiations for acquiring the remaining stake would start in 2024. Disney has already made an $8.61 billion advance payment to Comcast, while the balance will be determined once the value of Hulu has been assessed.

However, since now Comcast values Hulu at over $40 billion, an independent appraiser, RBC Capital, has been called in to determine the optimum value of the streamer. Currently, Hulu has 50 million subscribers.