Turkish Content on a Roll — Latest Deals

ATV Distribution has signed a deal with Canela Media to bring Turkish TV series to fans in the U.S. and Latin America. Four titles will be available to stream for free on the Canela.TV app, including The Father, Stolen Life, and Mother and Father, in the U.S. and Spanish-speaking LatAm countries. Drama Safir will be available to stream in the U.S.

Calinos Entertainment has recently sold a package of series to Bulgaria, including Farah — the Turkish adaptation of the Cleaning Lady — produced by O3 Medya; the Canadian crime drama Alert Squad by Pixcom; Telecom Serbia’s The Clan; and Pastel Film’s Ego, which has also been licensed to the CIS region. In addition, Calinos has signed contracts in Africa for In Love Again, as well as a scripted format deal for Second Chance in Kenya.

Kanal D International’s drama series Ruthless City is being adapted by Portuguese broadcaster SIC, with the series premiering in June. SIC will adapt the program as a long-running soap opera in Portuguese. Kanal D International had previously sold the adaptation rights of series Fatmagül to Spain’s Atresmedia, with current agreements in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.