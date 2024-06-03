Passion Inks Sales for 300 Hours of Content

Passion Distribution has secured a raft of sales across 300 hours of factual programming.

Mentorn Media’s documentary series, Into the Congo with Ben Fogle, has been sold to NPO (Netherlands), RTBF and VRT (Belgium), AMC Networks Southern Europe, Viasat (Pan Europe), and Ananey (Israel). Viasat has also acquired new documentary Churchill’s Forgotten War, and Coastguard: Search and Rescue S.O.S.

The international distributor has also closed multiple deals with Discovery, who has picked up Car Pound Cops S3; Find it, Fix it, Flog it S5 for audiences in Benelux; and Traffic Cops S12 for the Netherlands. Plus, CBS Reality (EMEA) has picked up over 80 hours of programming, including Cold Justice, Call the Bailiffs S1 & S2, and Car Pound Cops S1-S3.

Additional sales include to Belgium’s DPG for the latest series of Traffic Cops; to Play Media for Firecracker’s Open House: The Great Sex Experiment S1 & S2, Crackit Productions’ Send Nudes: Body S.O.S, and Magical Elves’ Cold Justice S3-S5; and the 13th season of Traffic Cops to Sky (New Zealand).

YLE (Finland), RTL (Netherlands), NRK (Norway) and SBS (Australia) have picked up Stacey Dooley: Inside the Undertakers. SBS has also picked up the second series of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.