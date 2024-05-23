‘Winx Club’ New Series on Netflix in 2025

Rainbow Studios’ CGI-animated “Winx Club” series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix globally in 2025; while Playmates Toys and Giochi Preziosi will split global distribution of a new collection of fashion dolls, accessories, role play toys and playsets inspired by the new series.

Playmates will manage sales, marketing, and distribution in North, Central and South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, and South Africa; Giochi Preziosi will manage Europe and the U.K..

Winx Club, produced and distributed by Italy-based Rainbow Group, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Created by Iginio Straffi, the series follows the journey of Bloom, a teenage girl from Earth who discovers that she is a fairy with extraordinary powers. As she enrolls in the Alfea College for Fairies, Bloom forms the Winx Club with her new friends, embarking on countless adventures across magical dimensions.

“The Winx are returning stronger than ever, and I am grateful to collaborate with Netflix once again, the ideal partner to bring any IP to global audiences. It is a thrill to collaborate with our long-time friends and partners Giochi Preziosi and Playmates, and to create the best Winx toys ever for all our fans. I am also overly excited that the collaboration with these esteemed partners will ensure a bright future for a powerful Winx comeback both on screen and at retail,” commented Iginio Straffi, creator of Winx Club and president of Rainbow.