CBC And Hawco Team Up On “Saint-Pierre”

Hawco Productions and CBC have started production on new original series Saint-Pierre (10 x 60’), a police procedural currently filming in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon, France and St. John’s Newfoundland, Canada.

The series will premiere on CBC and CBC Gem in winter 2025 and is produced in association with Fifth Season, which is also handling global distribution of the show.

Cast includes Josephine Jobert (Death in Paradise) as Arch, Allan Hawco (Republic of Doyle, Caught, Jack Ryan) as Fitz, and James Purefoy as Sean Gallagher (Rome, Sex Education, The Following).

After the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Inspector, Donny Fitzpatrick, digs too deeply into a local politician’s nefarious activity, he is exiled to work in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon — the French Territory nestled in the Atlantic Ocean. Fitz’s arrival disrupts the life of Deputy Chief Geneviève Archambault, a Parisian transplant who is in Saint-Pierre for her own intriguing reasons.

A CBC original production, Saint-Pierre is produced by Hawco Productions in association with Fifth Season. Hawco Productions was founded by actor, writer and producer Allan Hawco.

Photo Credit: Derm Carberry