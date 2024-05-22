TF1 Acquires Thriller Series “Nightsleeper”

TF1 has boarded the upcoming suspense thriller Nightsleeper, following a deal with Fremantle. Produced by Fremantle’s Euston Films for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, the 6 x 60’ series is written by Nick Leather (Murdered For Being Different) and stars Alexandra Roach (The Light in the Hall) and Joe Cole (Gangs of London).

Nightsleeper is a real-time thriller about the hacking of a sleeper train travelling from Glasgow to London, and a government agency’s frantic efforts to intervene in the rapidly-escalating events onboard.

Sophie Leveaux, artistic director of Acquisitions & International Drama Development, TF1, said “We’re delighted to partner with Fremantle to add this series to our line-up. This addictive thriller fits in perfectly with our content offering, both in linear mode on TF1 and on our TF1+ streaming platform.”

Fremantle handles global distribution.