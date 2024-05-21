Hulu Acquires Twofour’s Queer Dating Series

ITV Studios and Hulu have inked a package deal for the first two seasons of Twofour’s queer dating series I Kissed A…I Kissed a Boy, slated to premiere on Hulu on June 15 as part of the “Hulu Has Pride” LGBTQ+ month-long celebration. Season two, I Kissed a Girl, will exclusively premiere on the U.S. streamer later this year.

I Kissed A Boy, which aired in 2023, was the U.K.’s first ever gay dating show. I Kissed A Girl is currently airing in the U.K. Both seasons are hosted by Danni Minogue.

In addition to Hulu, TV2 Echo and TV2 Play in Denmark and TVNZ in New Zealand have picked up both seasons of the show, while 10Play in Australia, VMI in Ireland, and YES in Israel have acquired I Kissed A Boy.

Tom Clark, Global Sales and Commercial Strategy, Global Partnerships, ITV Studios said, “It’s our absolute pleasure to bring this trail-blazing series to the world. We’re so delighted that Hulu, which has been the home of Love Island UK for many years and will launch the upcoming season this summer, will be its US home. I Kissed A… deserves every inch of the critical acclaim it has garnered for its “genre-defining” approach, it’s really exciting to see it transition to a global reality brand.”

The package deal also includes An Audience with Kylie and Selling Super Houses.