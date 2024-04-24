UKTV Orders Drama ‘Mudtown’ for Alibi

UKTV has commissioned series “Mudtown,” for its crime drama channel Alibi.

The six-part series, produced by Severn Screen, is a co-commission with Welsh language free-to-air channel S4C and All3Media International, and has begun filming in both English and Welsh language.

Mudtown centers around life at Newport’s Magistrates Court. The series follows Magistrate Claire Lewis Jones (Erin Richards) as she faces personal turmoil while presiding over cases. When Ned Humphries, a childhood friend of Beca, Claire’s daughter, faces arson charges, Claire’s loyalty to her community is put to the test.

In addition to Eric Richard (Gotham, The Crown), the drama’s cast includes Tom Cullen (The Gold, Becoming Elizabeth), Lauren Morais (The Red King), Lloyd Meredith (The Red King, Gran Turismo), Kimberly Nixon (The Salisbury Poisonings, Life and Death in the Warehouse), Sion Pritchard (Pila Pala, The Indian Doctor), and Ifan Huw Dafydd (The Light in the Hall, Requiem).

All3Media International will handle distribution of the series outside the U.K..