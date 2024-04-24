More ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Computer Accessories

Following up on last November’s initial launch of Yu-Gi-Oh! inspired limited edition computer keyboards, Konami Cross Media NY has partnered with Eminent Crafts to offer a second phase of tech savvy computer accessories.

“Yu-Gi-Oh! fans surprised us all with the strong response to HiGround’s Yu-Gi-Oh! inspired keyboards. The first round of Yu-Gi-Oh! keyboards and computer accessories literally sold out within minutes of the official product launch, opening the door to more promising licensing partnerships offering an entirely new product segment for our fans,” said Jennifer Coleman, Konami Cross Media NY’s vice president of Licensing and Marketing.

“To further capitalize on innovative tech products that bring Yu-Gi-Oh! characters to an expanding audience, we are also partnering with Eminent Crafts, who will be introducing hand crafted 3D resin and PVC keycaps featuring Yu-Gi-Oh! characters and artisan-created diorama lamps for our fans in the United States, Canada and Europe,” Coleman added.

Eminent Crafts’ Gordon Pai said, “We’re very excited to be partnering with Konami Cross Media NY in bringing our beautifully designed three-dimensional Yu-Gi-Oh! keycaps to fans in the near future, as well as an array of unique and innovative Yu-Gi-Oh! inspired diorama lamps.”