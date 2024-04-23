‘Black Rider’ Fires Up The Philippines’ Primetime

Primetime action hero Ruru Madrid continues his quest to fight for justice in the GMA primetime series Black Rider, which airs at 8 p.m. on GMA Prime, with simulcast on Pinoy Hits and is live-streamed via Kapuso Stream and GMA Public Affairs’ YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Black Rider is the latest primetime offering from GMA Public Affairs. The full-action series weaves together elements of heroism, revenge, justice, and family drama in a compelling narrative on a cinematic scale. More twists and turns are expected to make the series even more compelling as long-time secrets are set to be revealed.

Black Rider is helmed by action director Erwin Tagle, master directors Rommel Penesa (Lolong) and Richard Arellano.

The series has earned a Bronze Medal at the 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards under the Entertainment Program: Drama Category.