Tit-For-Tat Between The NYT and The WSJ

Lately, ‘The New York Times’ and ‘The Wall Street Journal’ are spending lots of print space on each other.

The WSJ fired its salvo on Saturday, April 13, 2024 with a front cover story headlined, “New York Times Faces Newsroom Rebellion.” The next day, in its front cover Sunday Business section, The New York Times reported, “A defamation dispute against FOX News exposed the troubles inside Clare Locke.”

Clare Locke is a firm that specializes in defamation law and FOX is part of the same media group that owns the WSJ. Even though the Times‘ story was about the Clare Locke law firm, it made several references to FOX News, since the firm was involved with the defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems about FOX falsely reporting that Dominion had manipulated voting machines in the 2020 presidential elections. Dominion won the suit against FOX News.

Then on April 16, the WSJ reported about inconclusive findings on an internal Times investigation into whether staffers leaked confidential information about its Gaza war coverage.