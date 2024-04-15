2024 WGA Winners

The 2024 Writers Guild Awards were finally handed out last night in simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles.

The West coast ceremony, held at the Hollywood Palladium, was hosted by Niecy Nash-Betts, while in New York, Josh Gondelman hosted the ceremony at the Edison Ballroom.

Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction won Best adapted screenplay, while David Hemingson’s The Holdovers won the award for Best original screenplay. FX’s The Bear won Best comedy series in the TV category, while HBO’s Succession won Best drama series. HBO’s The Last of Us won for Best writing for a new series, and Netflix’s Beef for Best limited series.

