TGC and Fuji Unveil ‘The Swap Project’

Los Angeles-based TGC Global Entertainment has launched comedy social-experiment format The Swap Project, co-developed and co-owned by TGC GE and Fuji Television Network under their long-standing creative partnership.

The Swap Project launched in Japan on Fuji TV in February as a series of 60-minute episodes, The East-meets-West, fish-out-of-water format sees two people from different sides of the world but with the same occupation swap lives for a week. Not only do the participants exchange jobs and professional responsibilities, but they must also carry out each other’s domestic chores and family duties. The Swap Project is a comical, moving and insightful look at the cultural norms that separate us — and the shared humanity that brings us together.

TGC GE and Fuji TV will share the distribution of The Swap Project, with Fuji Creative Corp, the distribution arm of Fuji TV, handling Asia and TGC GE representing the format in the rest of the world.