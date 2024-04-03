Silver Lake to Take Endeavor Private

Three years after going public, sports and entertainment giant Endeavor Group Holdings has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Silver Lake. Under the terms of the agreement, Silver Lake will acquire 100 percent of the outstanding shares it does not already own. The transaction has an equity value of $13 billion and is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Silver Lake has made multiple investments in Endeavor, starting with its initial investment in William Morris Endeavor in 2012 and continuing through subsequent acquisition of IMG in 2014 and initial public offering in 2021. Silver Lake also supported Endeavor’s acquisition of UFC in 2016 and the merger of UFC and WWE, creating premium sports and entertainment company TKO Group Holdings in 2023.

Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, said: “Since 2012, Endeavor’s strategic partnership with Silver Lake and Egon Durban have been central to our evolution into the global sports and entertainment leader we are today. We believe this transaction will maximize value for all of Endeavor’s public stockholders and are excited to continue to unlock and invest in the growth opportunities ahead as a private company.”