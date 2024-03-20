‘Sports Illustrated’ Has a New Publisher

The London, U.K.-based Minute Media is taking over the publishing rights of the 70-year-old U.S. sports magazine Sports Illustrated.

The rights were granted by SI’s owner, New York City-based Authentic Brands Group, which recently terminated its licensing agreement with the Arena Group, the magazine publisher since 2019. Arena missed a $3.8 million quarterly payment to Authentic.

The license with Minute Media is for 10 years. Authentic is also acquiring an equity stake in Minute Media, which was founded in 2011 by Israeli Asaf Peled (pictured) and now runs several sports news and commentary outlets.