All3Media Reps Three Aussie Dramas

All3Media International will handle global distribution for upcoming Stan Original dramas Exposure and Critical Incident. The company also returns as global distributor for the second season of Goalpost Pictures’ Black Snow.

Starring Alice Englert (Beautiful Creatures, Top of the Lake, The Serpent) with major investment from Screen Australia, Exposure is a six-episode psychological thriller from Thirdborn, premiering in 2024 as a Stan Original Series in Australia.

Exposure follows photographer Jacs Gould (Englert) who returns to her hometown after the death of her friend to discover the hidden secrets of their relationship and the truth behind the tragedy. Channeling her actions into sex and the darkroom, Jacs’s search for answers becomes a turbulent quest into the depths of processing present day grief whilst reckoning with the past.

Filmed in the Sydney suburbs of Blacktown, Granville, Parramatta and Greenacre, the Stan Original Series Critical Incident is a gritty drama from Matchbox Pictures. While on patrol for a teenage suspect, Senior Constable Zilifcar ‘Zil’ Ahmed pursues Dalia, and in the chaos and confusion of the pursuit, a bystander is critically injured. Zil’s world comes crashing down when he discovers Dalia was in fact not the perpetrator.

With production commencing in Queensland, the second season of the Stan Original Series Black Snow, produced by Goalpost Pictures, will see Travis Fimmel reprise his role as Detective Cormack on two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, and the other is personal, as Cormack searches desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children.