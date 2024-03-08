AFM Relocates to Las Vegas

The American Film Market® will relocate to Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas for its 45th edition, scheduled for November 5 to 10, 2024.

“After extensive research, discussions with the Board and invaluable feedback from stakeholders, this move underscores our determination to evolving AFM to meet today’s industry needs,” said Clay Epstein, IFTA chairperson and president of Film Mode Entertainment. “The strength of the AFM lies in its ability to create community and present a sophisticated platform for all our participants’ activities in one convenient location. The Palms enables us to do all of that and beyond.”

Palms Casino Resort offers a wealth of modern facilities and conveniences; highlights include newly renovated rooms and suites for exhibitor office space and guest rooms, the Brenden Theaters’ 14 screen state-of-the-art multiplex, and more than 170,000 square feet of dedicated conference, meeting, and event space.

Major production, finance, sales and distribution companies have already committed to participating in AFM24 in the new Las Vegas Palms locale.

Jean Prewitt, IFTA president & CEO, commented: “AFM was created by the Independents and remains the Independents’ market. The industry has called for a fresh look at how the market can better serve a rapidly changing business. The Board has made a monumental decision that allows us to better serve these needs. We look forward to introducing everyone to the new AFM venue and its offerings.”