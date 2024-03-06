‘The Bad Guy’ S2 Greenlit on Amazon

Amazon Prime Video announced the second season of Italian Original series The Bad Guy, starring Luigi Lo Cascio and Claudia Pandolfi, with Stefano Accorsi joining the cast for this new installment. Season two was filmed on location in the Italian regions of Lazio, Emilia Romagna and Sicily.

Season one followed Nino Scotellaro (Lo Cascio), an incorruptible Sicilian public prosecutor who, after being unjustly convicted of Mafia crimes, decides to take revenge, becoming the “bad guy.”

Season two is directed by Giuseppe Stasi and Giancarlo Fontana, co-produced by Indigo Film and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Fifth Season and in collaboration with Rai Cinema. It will be available on Prime Video in Italy in 2025, and later on RAI, which will also broadcast the first season free-to-air. Fifth Season handles international sales of both seasons in all other territories.

“We are constantly looking for ways to experiment with our approach to distribution, and the collaboration between Prime Video, Indigo, Rai Cinema and Fifth Season marks a step forward in our ongoing partnerships with the Italian TV and production industry. We can’t wait to share this new season with our audience after the warm reception earned by its ground-breaking storytelling on season one” said Marco Azzani, Country managing director for Prime Video Italia.

Jennifer Ebell, EVP of EMEA Sales and Acquisitions at Fifth Season, added: “The Bad Guy breaks new ground in the mafia genre – providing a fresh and unique concept as a fundamentally good character undergoes a transformation to become bad, in order to seek justice and revenge. This twisty, entertaining and humorous series delivers an on-trend subject matter and a top-class cast, making it the best Italian show we’ve seen in years. The Bad Guy is exactly what buyers are looking for right now, and under this new strategic collaboration with Amazon, we look forward to introducing this smash hit series to international audiences.”