Inter Medya Expands Turkish Miniseries’ Offering

Istanbul-based Inter Medya has been expanding its catalog with a selection of titles specifically designed for streamers, under the banner New Generation Turkish Series, since 2021.

These innovative productions present unique narratives while maintaining the essence of Turkish drama storytelling. They emerge as daring productions that offer a fresh interpretation of the familiar.

The company has successfully licensed miniseries Interrupted, by TIMS&B Productions, and TOD original series Dreams and Realities to Italy’s Mediaset. Interrupted, featuring eight 45-minute episodes, has also been welcomed in Morocco, and Thailand.

Out-of-the-box miniseries Naked, after being licensed to Globo in Brazil, quickly became the most-watched program in its debut week. Following this success, the title has been introduced to audiences in Poland and Thailand.

In the MENA region, Inter Medya has secured deals for Interrupted, Respect, and Behzat C (which has also travelled to Venezuela and the U.S. Hispanic).

A new exclusive agreement to further expand Inter Medya’s catalog will soon be announced.