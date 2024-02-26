Berlin Film Festival Winners

The Berlin Film Festival held its award ceremony on Saturday night, crowning French-Senegalese Mati Diop as Best Director for her documentary Dahomey (pictured). She’s the first black director to win a Golden Bear.

The members of this year’s international jury were: Kristen Stewart (president), Golshifteh Farahani, Valeska Grisebach, Radu Jude, Francine Maisler, Carla Simón, and Johnnie To.

The two gender-neutral acting prizes went to Sebastian Stan, who won Best Leading Performance for his role in Aaron Schimberg’s black comedy A Different Man, and Emily Watson, who won Best Supporting Performance for her role as a mother superior in 1980s Ireland in Small Things Like These. The Berlin Festival declared its acting awards gender-neutral three years ago.

Korean director Hong Sangsoo won the Grand Jury Prize for his character comedy A Traveler’s Needs, starring Isabelle Huppert as a Frenchwoman in Seoul.

