Toonz Media Group to Adapt ‘Santa On A Panda’

Toonz Media Group is producing the feature film adaptation of bestselling kids’ book Santa on a Panda, written by Parker Jacobs of the Dumb Idea Group. It will be produced and exec produced by Brian A. Miller (Adventure Time, Regular Show, Primal, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends)

Based on the children’s book and song, Santa on a Panda is an adventure film for the whole family. With all of Santa’s reindeer missing and Mrs. Claus on a one woman mission to find them before Christmas Eve, Santa must work against all odds and join up with his most extraordinary friend, a flying Panda!

P Jayakumar, chief executive officer of Toonz Media Group, said: “We are thrilled to join hands with multi-Emmy Award-Winning Brian A. Miller and “Yo Gabba Gabba” fame Parker Jacobs on this exciting project. We are convinced that Santa On A Panda has all the ingredients for a global recognition and bring more accolades to this award-winning team.”