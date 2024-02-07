Calinos Inks Raft of Drama Sales

Turkey’s Calinos Entertainment has started the year with a raft of new sales from its catalog of drama series.

Already sold to more than 70 countries, Medyapim’s Forbidden Fruit continues to expand its reach around the globe. The drama has been acquired by Serbia, Georgia, and Ukraine last month. One of the longest-lasting dramas in Turkey’s TV history, Forbidden Fruit is currently on air in Chile, Puerto Rico, South Africa, and the Philippines.

Calinos has also secured sales of series Woman and Second Chance to Serbia, Cherry Season to Slovakia, and the re-run of Feriha to Ukraine.

“In 2023; we have sold approximately 130,000 hours of TV programming to more than 105 countries on 5 continents by distributing more than 200 programs. While Forbidden Fruit and Woman continue to conquer new countries in 2024, we are happy to see that new fandoms are created for each and every drama exist in our phenomenal catalogue,” said Asli Serim, head of International Sales, Calinos Entertainment.