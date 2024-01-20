Nippon TV’s ‘Rebooting’ Streams on Netflix in APAC

Japan’s Nippon TV has licensed time loop drama series Rebooting to Netflix to stream in APAC countries.

Rebooting aired on Nippon TV from January to March 2023, featuring a new twist on the time loop genre and went on to receive Nippon TV’s record-making number of views on VoD throughout the year.

The series, scripted by popular Japanese comedian and scriptwriter, Bakarhythm, revolves around a 33-year-old single woman working at the local city hall. One day, she gets hit by a car and dies, but finds herself in an empty white room where a clerk gives her the opportunity to begin a second life.

Rebooting has received multiple national as well as international awards, most recently the Asian Television Awards 2024 Best Scriptwriting.

Keisuke Miyata, head of Finished Sales at Nippon TV, said: “It is the perfect timing for viewers in Asia to view the long-awaited hit series Rebooting on Netflix, after its victories with many major awards. I have no doubt that this amazing time loop series will surely surprise the Netflix audiences throughout APAC.”

Rie Sawaoka, director of Content, Netflix Japan, said: “It is our pleasure to bring the Japanese hit series Rebooting to our APAC-based audience. We are extremely proud of our ongoing collaboration with Nippon TV and be able to introduce the award-winning Japanese drama to the wider viewers outside of the country.”