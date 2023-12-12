‘Toss Coin’ to Shine at Hong Kong Fest

Philippines’ stars Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada took center stage at the international debut of Toss Coin, a microfilm directed by the Philippines’ highest-grossing film director, Cathy Garcia-Sampana.

Toss Coin is the Philippines’ entry for the “Hong Kong In The Lens By Asian Directors” project produced by CJ ENM Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

The story revolves around the unexpected encounter between Kiko (KD) and Pia (Alexa) and their love story, which unfolds amidst the streets of Hong Kong.

The “Hong Kong In The Lens By Asian Directors” project is also part of the 20th Hong Kong Asian Film Festival and includes two other microfilms: Hong Kong, Within Me from Korea, directed by Kang Yun Sung, and Zi Mui from Thailand, directed by Nattawut Poonpiriya.

All three microfilms will be available on tvN Asia and Viu starting December 11.