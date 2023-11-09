Apulia Region Sets Digital Media Feast

Creativity and innovation will be on display at ADE (Apulia Digital Experience 2023), the first Italian international conference dedicated to digital innovation in the creative industries, scheduled for November 10-12, 2023 in Bari, Italy, at the Apulia Film Conference House.

Three immersive days of in-depth meetings with executives from different digital and creative sectors will explore the role of artificial intelligence in the world of media, art and creativity; the evolution of storytelling in the metaverse and the prospects for experimentation and growth for Italian and international businesses; the increasingly close connection between culture and video games, and the use of video games in teaching.

The Apulia Digital Experience is organized by the Apulia Film Commission and Rai Com, financed by the Puglia Region, promoted by Italian pubcaster RAI, and created under the artistic direction of Roberto Genovesi, of Cartoons on the Bay fame.